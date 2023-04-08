Former Congress leader C R Kesavan joins BJP

C R Kesavan, former Congress leader from Tamil Nadu and the great-grandson of first Indian governor-general C Rajagopalachari, joined the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in Delhi on Saturday and heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CR Kesavan was welcomed to the BJP by Union minister K Singh and the party’s chief spokesperson Anil Baluni in Delhi on Saturday. (PTI)

Kesavan, who resigned from the Congress in February, was welcomed to the BJP by Union minister K Singh and the party’s chief spokesperson Anil Baluni.

“I want to thank the elders for inducting me into the world’s largest political party, especially on a day when the Prime Minister is in Tamil Nadu,” Kesavan said adding that the BJP leaders’ presence in his joining ceremony proves the deep respect the BJP has for the founding fathers and mothers of our great nation, including C Rajagopalachari.

“PM Modi’s people-centric policies, corruption-free governance and reform-led inclusive development agenda have transformed India from a fragile economy to the fifth largest economy in the world,” he said.

Earlier, on his resignation from the Congress, he had said, “I am truly sad to say that for a while now, I have not seen any vestiges of the values that made me work for the party with dedication for over two decades. I can no longer in good conscience say that I concur with what the party symbolises, stands for, or seeks to propagate. This is why I had recently declined an organisational responsibility at the national level and also refrained from participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.”

His joining the BJP came days after Anil Antony, a former Congressman from Kerala and the son of party veteran AK Antony, joined the BJP in Delhi, citing similar reasons.