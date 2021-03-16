Former Congress leader PC Chacko, who left party last week, joins NCP

Former Congress leader PC Chacko, who resigned from the party last week, joined the Nationalist Congress Party on Tuesday. "I am formally joining the NCP today. NCP is part of the Left Democratic Front in Kerala. Once again, I am back in the LDF as a part of NCP," news agency ANI quoted Chacko as saying.

Chacko resigned from the Congress and sent his resignation to party president Sonia Gandhi on March 10. It was "very difficult for a sincere Congress worker to survive. Merit is not a concern at all," Chacko said while addressing a press conference. He also said called Congress a rudderless ship that has failed to find a president for more than a year.

Further targeting senior Congress leaders in Kerala, Ramesh Chennithala and Oommen Chandy, Chacko said "Both Chennithala and Chandy always divide seats and organisational posts between them."

Chacko was a former Member of Parliament from Thrissur Lok Sabha seat in Kerala.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.