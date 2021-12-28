Former cricketer Dinesh Mongia, two Congress leaders from Punjab join BJP

Former ruling Congress lawmakers Fatehjung Singh Bajwa, Balwinder Singh Laddi, and ex-cricketer Dinesh Mongia on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of elections in Punjab.

“Congress leaders [from Punjab] have joined us as they are upset with the ongoing infighting and tussle between the party and the government. They have shown faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership,” said Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who is the BJP’s Punjab election in charge. He added Modi showed large-heartedness in withdrawing the farm laws and that there is confidence among farmers that the government is committed to their welfare.

Mongia said he wants to serve the people of Punjab by joining the BJP. He added that the BJP is working for the country’s development.

Former Sangrur Member of Parliament Rajdev Khalsa, United Christian Front Punjab president Kamal Bakshi were among others who also joined the BJP.

Last week, former minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi ended his four-decade association with Congress and joined the BJP citing the infighting in the party as one of the main reasons for his decision.

The BJP is contesting the polls in alliance with former chief minister Amarinder Singh’s newly-formed Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’s Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt). The three parties will form a six-member panel to finalise the seat-sharing agreement.