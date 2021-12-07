Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Former CEC Sunil Arora invited to join top international democracy body
india news

Former CEC Sunil Arora invited to join top international democracy body

Sunil Arora was the 23rd CEC from December 2018 to April 2021, when the commission conducted general elections to the 17th Lok Sabha in 2019, apart from several assembly and bye-elections
The ECI said that under the leadership of Sunil Arora, the commission had provided a big push to its digital programme. (ANIFile)
Updated on Dec 07, 2021 02:25 PM IST
ByMalavika Murali

Former chief election commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora has been invited to join the board of advisers at the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, also known as International IDEA, the Election Commission of India said in a statement on Tuesday.

Established in 1995, International IDEA is an intergovernmental organisation based in Stockholm, Sweden and has a mission to support sustainable democracy worldwide.

“The institute is assisted by a 15-member board of advisers who are eminent personalities or experts from a wide variety of backgrounds,” read the ECI’s statement.

International IDEA currently has 34 member countries from all continents.

Arora was the 23rd CEC from December 2018 to April 2021, when the commission conducted the general elections to the 17th Lok Sabha in 2019 apart from several assembly and bye-elections.

A 1980 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Arora earlier headed various key departments in the Central government and the Rajasthan government.

The ECI said under the leadership of Arora, the commission provided a big push to its digital programme by creating a unified database of more than 930 million electors and a nationwide helpline among other innovations.

