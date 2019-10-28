Former union minister P Chidambaram taken to AIIMS Delhi, now discharged

india

Former Union finance minister P Chidambaram was discharged from AIIMS Delhi on Monday evening after he was taken there for gastrointestinal health complications, reported news agency ANI. He is now stable and has been discharged. The former minister was remanded in custody of the Enforcement Directorate till October 30.

Chidambaram, who has been lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail for nearly two months after his arrest in the INX Media case by the CBI on August 21, was arrested by the ED earlier this month.

He was taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday evening after he complained of illness, people familiar with the development said.

The Supreme Court granted him bail on October 22 in the INX Media case rejecting the CBI’s argument that he could influence witnesses if set free. But Chidambaram who is also under arrest in a related case which is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, has continued to remain in custody.

On October 23, Chidambaram approached the Delhi High Court to seek bail from the ED’s arrest in the INX Media case.

The senior Congress leader had also claimed that he had fallen sick twice during the two months in custody and his health could worsen if not released.

