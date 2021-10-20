Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Former Goa deputy CM Dayanand Narvekar joins Aam Aadmi Party
india news

Former Goa deputy CM Dayanand Narvekar joins Aam Aadmi Party

Narvekar was accused of misusing his position as the Goa Cricket Association chairman in 2002 to print and sell fake tickets for an India-Australia one day international match
Narvekar’s induction into the AAP has led to rumblings within the party, which started out on an anti-corruption plank. (Photo Courtesy-LiveHindustan)
Updated on Oct 20, 2021 03:52 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Former Goa deputy chief minister Dayanand Narvekar on Wednesday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the assembly elections early next year even as his induction brought focus to his past, which is tainted with allegations of corruption.

“I had offers from many parties, but I decided to choose a party that is non-corrupt, non-controversial, and one that is taking the people’s issues forward. The AAP has a good structure and presence in 20-25 constituencies,” Narvekar said. The AAP is positioning itself as an alternative to the Congress and the BJP in Goa.

Narvekar added that when he met AAP’s national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, he was surprised to learn about his government’s “accomplishments”. “This party has a good name at the national and international level,” he said.

Narvekar’s past has led to rumblings within AAP, which started out on an anti-corruption plank. He was accused of misusing his position as the Goa Cricket Association chairman in 2002 to print and sell fake tickets for an India-Australia one day international match. Thousands of spectators, some with genuine tickets, were refused entry into an already full stadium. He was booked and arrested for cheating and corruption.

RELATED STORIES

Also Read: After pressure from Opposition, Goa govt backtracks on contentious Trees Bill

Narvekar, who served as vice president for the Board of Control for Cricket in India between 2009 and 2012, was also accused of handing over government land acquired for setting up an IT Park to real estate firms in Goa’s prime Dona Paula locality. The project was later scrapped. He has denied any involvement in the scams saying he was never convicted.

Narvekar was first elected to the assembly in 1977 when he was 27. He was re-elected until 2012 when he lost to Glenn Ticlo of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He floated his own political party after quitting Congress in 2014 but was effectively inactive in politics until he joined the AAP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

8 trekkers missing in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi amid snowfall

Caging drunkards, imposing fine: Nat community's experiment in Gujarat villages

NDPS court rejects Aryan Khan’s bail application in drugs’ case

Aryan Khan's bail application rejected, will remain in Arthur Road jail
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
Uttarakhand Rains
Gold Price
Abhidhamma Day
T20 World Cup 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP