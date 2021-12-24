Former Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leader Binoy Tamang joins Trinamool Congress

Former Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha (GJM) leader Binoy Tamang finally put to rest speculation about the “third innings” of his political career when he joined the Trinamool Congress in Kolkata on Friday afternoon.

On Friday, Tamang, along with another former GJM leader Rohit Sharma, who was the two-time GJM MLA from Kurseong, joined the TMC in the presence of senior party leaders Bratya Basu and Moloy Ghatak.

“This is the third innings of my politics. This is my fight against politics of lies and deceit played by some people against the common masses. I hope you all will support me in this new journey to serve the people,” Tamang said.

In 2017, during the agitation in Darjeeling Hills for a separate state of Gorkhaland, Tamang fell out with Bimal Gurung, his party colleague and formed a new faction. In July, the two factions merged and Bimal Gurung now heads the party.

Tamang was made the chairman of the board of administrators in the semi-autonomous Gorkhaland Territorial Administration by the state government after he and another senior GJM leader Anit Thapa joined hands with the government and foiled the Gorkhaland movement in 2017.

“I am grateful to chief minister Mamata Banerjee, national general secretary of the party Abhisekh Banerjee and other senior party leaders for trusting me and giving me this opportunity to work in regional and national politics,” he added.

“Our third innings will now work for the people by not only joining hands with the AITC, but by being an integral part of the party,” he added.

“We extend a very warm welcome to Shri Binay Tamang and Shri Rohit Sharma who joined us today in the presence of Shri @basu_bratya and Shri @GhatakMoloy. Together, we will work towards the welfare of all people residing in the North Bengal region!” TMC tweeted.

Election to the 45-member GTA is likely to be held early next year. The last election to the semi-autonomous council was held in 2012.

Tamang’s joining the TMC comes at a time when a section of BJP leaders have renewed the demand for Gorkhaland state and also sought to carve out north Bengal as a centrally-administered Union territory, citing disparity in development and injustice to the people of the region.

Most of the political parties in the hills are divided over supporting the BJP and the TMC.

