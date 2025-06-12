Who was Vijay Rupani? Ex-Gujarat CM dies in Air India plane crash

Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, who was among the 242 passengers on board the crashed Air India flight, died in the plane crash. Speaking to reporters, Gujarat BJP Chief CR Patil confirmed the demise of the former Chief Minister. Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani was on board the Air India flight which crashed in Ahmedabad(ANI/PTI)

Flight AI 171 crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad Airport on Thursday afternoon.

The BJP leader's presence on board the London-bound flight was confirmed by his family and civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu.

"Our leader and former Chief Minister, Vijay Rupani, was going (to London) to meet his family. He is also a victim inf this incident. May his soul rest in peace. This is a big loss for the BJP," Patil told PTI.

Who was Vijay Rupani?

Vijay Rupani served as the 16th chief minister of Gujarat from August 2016 to September 2021. Born in Rangoon, Myanmar, Rupani had been a key leader with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Before his tenure as chief minister, Rupani served as the Mayor of Rajkot from 1996 to 1997, Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha from 2006 to 2012 and the state cabinet minister for transport, labour, and water supply from 2014 to 2016.

Rupani was named as the chief minister in August 2016, taking over from Anandiben Patel. However, in 2021, the chief minister resigned from his post, marking an early exit from the post.

"I have resigned as chief minister of Gujarat. I was given the opportunity to serve the state for five years. I will further do whatever is asked by my party,” Rupani told reporters in 2021.

Air India plane crashes in Ahmedabad

An Air India plane carrying 242 passengers crashed near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday. The crash, which is one of the first fatal incidents for a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, occurred five minutes after the plane took off for London's Gatwick Airport.

As per aviation officials, the pilots of Flight AI 717 issued a MAYDAY call moments after take off to Ahmedabad air traffic control. However, as the ATC responded, it had lost connection with the plane.

Videos of thick smoke near the airport took over social media as Air India confirmed its plane had crashed.