Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Former Haryana IPS officer appointed as chief of BCCI’s anti corruption unit

Former Haryana IPS officer appointed as chief of BCCI’s anti corruption unit

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 11, 2023 05:56 PM IST

Former Haryana-cadre IPS officer K Mishra will replace former Gujarat IPS officer, SHS Khandawala as the head of BCCI’s anti-corruption unit

Former Haryana-cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, KK Mishra has been appointed as the head of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s anti-corruption unit. He will replace former Gujarat IPS officer, SHS Khandawala.

KK Mishra. (File)

Mishra who retired in the rank of director general in 2020, is at present serving as member of the Haryana State Police Complaints Authority.

As per a BCCI communication signed by its Secretary, Jay Shah, Mishra will have a three-year tenure as chief of the anti-corruption unit from July 2023 to 2026.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Topics
bcci
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP