Former Haryana IPS officer appointed as chief of BCCI’s anti corruption unit

Former Haryana-cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, KK Mishra has been appointed as the head of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s anti-corruption unit. He will replace former Gujarat IPS officer, SHS Khandawala.

KK Mishra. (File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mishra who retired in the rank of director general in 2020, is at present serving as member of the Haryana State Police Complaints Authority.

As per a BCCI communication signed by its Secretary, Jay Shah, Mishra will have a three-year tenure as chief of the anti-corruption unit from July 2023 to 2026.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON