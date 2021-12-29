e-paper
Home / India News / Former HP chief minister Shanta Kumar’s wife dies of Covid-19

Former HP chief minister Shanta Kumar’s wife dies of Covid-19

Shailza was undergoing treatment at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, in Kangra district of the state.

india Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 10:49 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Shimla
Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Shanta Kumar’s wife, Santosh Shailza was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 a few days ago.
Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Shanta Kumar’s wife, Santosh Shailza, succumbed to Covid-19 in the early hours of Tuesday, Health Minister Rajiv Saizal said.

Shailza was undergoing treatment at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, in Kangra district of the state.

In a Facebook post, the minister prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the family members to bear the irreparable loss.

Santosh Shailza was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 a few days ago.

Kumar was admitted to the Tanda hospital on Saturday, a day after he tested positive for the disease.

His four other family members, his personal secretary, security officer and driver have also tested positive for Covid-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called him on Sunday to enquire about his and his family members’ health.

