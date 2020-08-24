e-paper
Home / India News / Former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren in hospital after testing Covid-19 positive

Former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren in hospital after testing Covid-19 positive

Shibu Soren and his wife Roopi Soren had recently tested positive for Covid-19 and they had been in home isolation.

india Updated: Aug 24, 2020 19:52 IST
Sanjoy Dey
Sanjoy Dey
Hindustan Times, Ranchi
Earlier on August 7, 12 security guards posted at Shibu Soren’s official residence in Ranchi’s Morabadi ground tested positive for the viral infection.
Earlier on August 7, 12 security guards posted at Shibu Soren's official residence in Ranchi's Morabadi ground tested positive for the viral infection. (PTI PHOTO.)
         

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) supremo and Rajya Sabha member Shibu Soren was admitted to Ranchi’s Medanta hospital on Monday. His condition is stable, hospital authorities said. Shibu Soren and his wife Roopi Soren had recently tested positive for Covid-19 and they had been in home isolation.

“He was admitted to the hospital as a precautionary measure. Everything is normal,” said JMM general secretary-cum-spokesperson, Vinod Pandey.

“Guruji (as Soren is popularly known) undergoes a routine check-up every three-four months at Medanta in Delhi. So, we consulted the doctors there regarding his health issues. They suggested admitting him in hospital as he is Covid-19 positive. Based on the suggestions, we admitted him at Medanta, Ranchi.”

Samples of the former Jharkhand chief minister and his wife were collected on Friday and their test reports came late in the evening. Earlier on August 7, 12 security guards posted at Shibu Soren’s official residence in Ranchi’s Morabadi ground tested positive for the viral infection.

