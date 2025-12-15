Former Karnataka MLA saves US passenger during mid-air emergency on Goa–Delhi flight; Siddaramaiah lauds effort

Former Karnataka MLA Anjali Nimbalkar has been hailed by the chief minister after she reportedly saved the life of an American woman who suffered a medical emergency during a Goa–New Delhi flight. The incident took place while Nimbalkar, was travelling to Delhi to attend the Congress party’s rally. (X@Siddaramaiah )

The incident took place while Nimbalkar, who serves as the AICC secretary and co-incharge of Goa, Daman and Diu, and Dadra Nagar Haveli, was travelling to the national capital to attend the Congress party’s ‘Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod’ rally.

Nimbalkar, a doctor, performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and revived the co-passenger, who complained of uneasiness and shivering, fainted and lost her pulse, news agency PTI reported. Nimbalkar remained with the patient throughout the flight, closely monitoring her condition and offering constant medical attention, it added.

After the aircraft landed in Delhi, the passenger was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Nimbalkar’s prompt response was widely appreciated by fellow passengers and the flight crew.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah praised her actions in a post on ‘X’. He wrote, “Deeply moved and incredibly proud to hear about the remarkable presence of mind and compassion shown by former Khanapur MLA Dr Anjali Nimbalkar during a Goa–New Delhi flight. When an American woman suffered a medical emergency mid-air, Dr Anjali instantly rose to the occasion and administered timely CPR, saving a precious life.”

He further said that her actions were especially inspiring as she is currently active in politics after stepping away from medical practice.

He added that “this selfless act reflects not just professional expertise, but a profound sense of humanity, service, and responsibility toward fellow beings.”

“Whether in power or not, leaders like Dr Anjali Nimbalkar stand as shining examples of true public service—always ready to help, without expecting anything in return. Such individuals set a powerful standard for society and remind us of the true meaning of leadership,” he added.

Responding to the Chief Minister’s message, Nimbalkar said she had only fulfilled her responsibility as a doctor.

“It (is) also my job and duty as a doctor to serve in this capacity whenever required. Means a lot coming from you, who himself is an example of social commitment,” she said in her reply on ‘X’.

(With PTI inputs)