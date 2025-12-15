Messi Delhi tour: Traffic advisory issued ahead of football giant's visit to Arun Jaitley Stadium

Ahead of football icon Lionel Messi visit to Delhi on Monday, Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory for areas around Arun Jaitley stadium. The football icon will begin the final leg of his India tour on Monday. Messi is also expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tour in the national capital.(AFP)

The football icon will begin the final leg of his India tour on Monday. Messi is also expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tour in the national capital.

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory

In its advisory issued on Sunday, Delhi traffic police have stated diversions will be in place on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and JLN Marg. The advisory further added that "no heavy vehicles allowed from Daryaganj to Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and from Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road."

In its post on X, the traffic police further called on residents to avoid JLN Marg, Asaf Ali Road and Bahadurshah Zafar Marg due to heavy movement for the Argentine footballer's tour.

The main event for Messi's Delhi tour will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

During this, Messi will felicitate Minerva Academy’s teams, which have won three youth trophies. Furthermore, Delhi police have also shared the entry and exit points for fans who have bought tickets to see the football icon.

Parking has also been prohibited around the Arun Jaitley Stadium, with towing and fines in place. The public has been further advised to use the metro and buses to avoid congestion.