Lionel Messi’s visit to affect traffic in central Delhi, cops issue advisory

New Delhi: Vehicular movement in parts of central Delhi, especially on roads around the Arun Jaitley Stadium, is expected to remain affected on Monday in view of international footballer Lionel Messi visit. Thousands of football lovers are likely to flock to the stadium to get a glimpse of the soccer player (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Thousands of football lovers are likely to visit the stadium to get a glimpse of the soccer player. Messi will be visiting the stadium between 1pm and 4pm as part of his India tour.

The Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory informing the public about the traffic restrictions and diversions. As per the advisory, traffic diversions and restrictions will be in place on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and JLN Marg. No heavy vehicles will be allowed from Daryaganj to BSZ Marg and from Guru Nakak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road. “Commuters should avoid the JLN Marg stretches from Rajghat to Delhi Gate and upto Kamla Market roundabout (both carriageways), Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate, and BSZ Marg from Delhi Gate to Ramcharan Aggarwal Chowk (ITO) on both carriageways between 12 noon and 5 pm,” the advisory read.

The entry to the stadium will be from gate numbers 1 to 8 from BSZ Marg on the southern side, gate numbers 10 to 15 from the JLN Marg near Ambedkar Stadium bus terminal on the eastern side, and from gate numbers 16 to 18 from BSZ Marg near the petrol pump on the western side.

For spectators, free parking will be available at Mata Sundari Road, Rajghat Power House Road and Velodrome Road.

“Parking near the stadium is restricted to labelled vehicles only. Visitors should display parking labels clearly with vehicle number and contact details. Entry to labelled parking will be via Vikram Nagar cut on BSZ Marg near Shahidi Park only,” the traffic police advisory said.

There will be no parking on BSZ Marg, JLN Marg, or the Ring Road between Rajghat and IP flyover. All illegally parked vehicles will be towed and prosecuted. There will be app-based taxi pick and drop points at Maulana Azad Medical College near gate number-2 on BSZ Marg and Rajghat Chowk, the traffic police said.

Elaborate security arrangements will be in place in and around the stadium to ensure no untowards incident takes place during the football celebrity’s visit.