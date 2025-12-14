Messi's Delhi tour: Footballer to meet PM Modi, attend event at Arun Jaitley Stadium | 5 points

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is gearing up to host football icon Lionel Messi on Monday, as preparations gather pace for the final leg of his India tour. Hyderabad, Dec 13 (ANI): Argentine footballer Lionel Messi kicks the ball during an exhibition match at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad on Saturday. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also present. (@revanth_anumula X/ANI Photo)(@revanth_anumula X)

The football icon arrived in Mumbai around noon on Sunday under what officials described as “World Cup-level” security, marking the second day of his four-city India visit.

The World Cup-winning Argentine captain is scheduled to head to the Taj Colaba for a brief rest before proceeding to the Cricket Club of India (Brabourne Stadium), where he will attend a Padel GOAT Club event. A celebrity football match is slated for later in the afternoon.

The tour will also see Messi headline a major event at the Wankhede Stadium. The Mumbai leg features a philanthropic fashion showcase involving Messi, Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul, preceded by a Padel Cup at the Cricket Club of India, blending sport, charity and celebrity appeal.

The tour concludes in Delhi, where Messi is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Here are the top 10 points: