Messi's Delhi tour: Footballer to meet PM Modi, attend event at Arun Jaitley Stadium | 5 points
Accompanied by Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul, Messi is scheduled to arrive in Delhi on Monday.
The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is gearing up to host football icon Lionel Messi on Monday, as preparations gather pace for the final leg of his India tour.
The football icon arrived in Mumbai around noon on Sunday under what officials described as “World Cup-level” security, marking the second day of his four-city India visit.
The World Cup-winning Argentine captain is scheduled to head to the Taj Colaba for a brief rest before proceeding to the Cricket Club of India (Brabourne Stadium), where he will attend a Padel GOAT Club event. A celebrity football match is slated for later in the afternoon.
The tour will also see Messi headline a major event at the Wankhede Stadium. The Mumbai leg features a philanthropic fashion showcase involving Messi, Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul, preceded by a Padel Cup at the Cricket Club of India, blending sport, charity and celebrity appeal.
The tour concludes in Delhi, where Messi is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Here are the top 10 points:
- Delhi will be the final stop of Lionel Messi’s ‘GOAT India Tour 2025’, after the football icon visited Kolkata and Hyderabad during his India tour. Messi is on a tour of Mumbai on Sunday,
- The Argentinian footballer is scheduled to arrive in the national capital on Monday. He is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Delhi tour.
- The main events are scheduled to take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. During the Delhi tour, Messi will felicitate Minerva Academy’s teams, which have won three youth trophies.
- A nine-a-side celebrity football match will also be held as part of the programme. Public movement around the venue is expected to begin around 11 am.
- Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police has announced traffic restrictions for the capital from 10 am till 5 pm in central Delhi. Parking is prohibited around the Arun Jaitley Stadium, with towing and fines in place. The public has been advised to use the metro and buses to avoid congestion.