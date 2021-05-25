Former Maha DGP Subodh Kumar Jaiswal appointed CBI Director

A high-powered committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and comprising Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Congress Lok Sabha floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday appointed IPS officer Subodh Kumar Jaiswal as the new Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director.

The 1985 batch officer from Maharashtra cadre is currently posted as director general of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

According to the order issued by the Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC), Jaiswal will take over CBI. The post has been lying vacant since February first week when Rishi Kumar Shukla completed his tenure. Additional Director Praveen Sinha has been looking after the affairs of the premier investigation agency as interim chief since then.

The decision to appoint Jaiswal at the coveted post was taken following a 90-minute long meeting by the panel, in which Congress leader reportedly opposed to the process adopted for the selection.

Jaiswal will have a fixed tenure of two years in CBI from the day he joins the agency.

The senior officer has earlier served as the Director General of Maharashtra Police before coming to centre on deputation last year.

During his tenure as DGP Maharashtra, he had differences with the coalition government led by Shiv Sena on various issues including its transfer policy. He had opposed the transfer of the IPS officers before completion of two years of the tenure, as per the provisions in the Act.

He has also served in the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad, the Maharashtra police special investigation team (SIT) and the state reserve police force.

In his previous central deputation, he had served with the Special Protection Group (SPG) that secures the Prime Minister and with the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), the country's external intelligence agency.

People familiar with the development said that CJI made it clear during the meeting on Monday that there shouldn’t be any controversy in the selection process and officials left with less than six months in their retirement should not be considered for the CBI chief’s post. This, officials said, immediately ruled out three 1984 batch IPS officers - Y C Modi, Rakesh Asthana and S S Deswal - who were also strong contenders for the post, as they are set to retire in May, July and August respectively.

Officials said the panel agreed on the names of Jaiswal, another 1985 batch IPS officer - Kumar Rajesh Chandra and 1986 batch officer - V S K Kaumudi.