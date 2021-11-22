Former Maha minister Vinod Tawde named BJP’s national general secretary

Mumbai: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Maharashtra minister Vinod Tawde was on Sunday appointed as the party’s national general secretary. The elevation is seen as a strong message to former chief minister and leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis and is believably done against his wish, party insiders said.

Tawde (59) was appointed as the national general secretary by party’s national president JP Nadda on Sunday. The Maratha leader was appointed as secretary and made in-charge of Haryana last year, after he was almost sidelined during the state assembly polls in 2019 when he was denied party ticket. Tawde was the minister for school education, higher and technical education for five years in the Fadnavis government. The ticket was denied, according to party insiders, reportedly owing to infighting within the state unit and at the behest of Fadnavis.

“Tawde, Eknath Khadse, Chandrashekhar Bawankule were a few heavyweight party leaders who were not re-nominated in the assembly polls. It was not only shocking but sent out a wrong message that the party loyalists were being ill-treated, while the outsiders were given upper hand. Similar treatment was meted out to Pankaja Munde, who had to face defeat in the polls because ‘anti-party activities’ in her constituency during the election,” said a BJP leader on condition of anonymity.

“The leaders were believed to be from the anti-Fadnavis camp. Tawde was divested of the medical education department within one-and-a-half years after the Fadnavis government was formed. He was also kept away from the decision making on key issues including Maratha reservation, during the stint. Tawde’s appointment has come just a day after Bawankule was featured in the list of candidates announced for the legislative council elections to be held on December 10. This is a clear message to the Fadnavis camp,” the leader added.

On Sunday, Tawde said the appointment has shown that “patience pays rich dividends in politics”.

“I have been given many responsibilities by the party in the past. I was general secretary at state level, youngest chief of the Mumbai unit of the party, leader of opposition in legislative council, minister with 8 departments among other responsibilities in my political career. When I was denied ticket in 2019-Assembly polls, I had said that I am a party worker who believe in patience and there was no question of quitting party for just one denial. The patience has paid today,” Tawde said.

Tawde, who was elected from Borivali constituency in 2014, is also one of the key leaders from Konkan and his elevation is seen as an attempt by the party to woo Konkani voters living in Mumbai ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections next year. Shiv Sena enjoys larger influence on this vote bank.

Former minister and BJP leader Ashish Shelar called it a happy moment for the Maharashtra unit of the party. “He (Tawde) has been a prominent leader from Maharashtra. As a secretary and in-charge of Haryana, he has done an impressive job even in the adverse atmosphere. His elevation as national general secretary is delight for all of us,” he said.

Tawde began his political career as active member of ABVP and went on to become general secretary of state unit, leader of opposition in the legislative council between 2011 and 2014.

