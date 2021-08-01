Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Former Manipur Congress chief Govindas Konthoujam joins BJP ahead of polls
Former Manipur Congress chief Govindas Konthoujam joins BJP ahead of polls

Govindas Konthoujam’s entry to the BJP was announced by the party’s national media in-charge and national spokesperson Anil Baluni
By HT Correspondent, Imphal
UPDATED ON AUG 02, 2021 02:46 AM IST
Govindas Konthoujam is a former minister and six-time MLA from Bishnupur district in Manipur. (Courtesy- N Biren Singh)

After resigning from the primary membership of the Congress party and the Manipur assembly, former president of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee, Govindas Konthoujam on Sunday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi ahead of the state assembly elections next year.

Konthoujam’s entry to the BJP was announced by the party’s national media in-charge and national spokesperson Anil Baluni in the presence of Manipur chief minister Nongthombam Biren Singh, senior party leader Sambit Patra and Manipur Pradesh chief A Sharda Devi. “Giving a major boost to @bjp4Manipur, former Manipur Congress President, Shri @KonthoujamG joined Bharatiya Janata Party today in presence of Shri @sambitswaraj,Prabhari BJP Manipur and Smt @AShardaDevi, President BJP Manipur,” the chief minister tweeted. With Konthoujam’s resignation last week, the 60-member Manipur assembly has been reduced to a strength of 53 members.

