Long-time Sharad Pawar aide Tariq Anwar is back in Congress after 2 decades

Former NCP leader Tariq Anwar joined the Congress on Saturday after a meeting with party president Rahul Gandhi, almost two decades after he quit the grand old party.

Anwar resigned from the Lok Sabha and his party in September, citing NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s reported stand on the Rafale aircraft deal with France.

Anwar, who was the NCP’s only Lok Sabha member in Bihar, said that he was upset with Pawar’s statement on the deal at a time when the entire opposition had united to demand a probe into the deal.

Pawar was reported to have said that the Opposition’s demand to share technical details relating to the fighter jets “made no sense”.

First Published: Oct 27, 2018 11:15 IST