Former Odisha MLA bludgeoned woman and her daughter to death to escape marriage, says police

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 22:44 IST

Chhattisgarh police said on Friday that former BJD leader and three-time MLA Anup Sai allegedly murdered a Chhattisgarh woman and her daughter to avoid marrying the woman.

Sai was arrested on Thursday by Raigarh district police for his alleged involvement in the twin murders of mother-daughter duo of Kalpana Das and Pravati Das in May 2016. Their mutilated bodies were found near Sakambari plant on Hamirpur Marg near Raigarh on May 7.

Raigarh SP Santosh Singh said Sai was in a relationship with Kalpana Das (32), who had separated from her husband in 2005. Sai had first met her during a visit to Raigarh. In 2011, Das along with her daughter from her first marriage, Pravati Das, shifted to a Bhubaneswar flat bought by Sai in the Sundarpada area. Till 2016, they were in a live-in relationship, when Das moved out of the house.

“While staying together for years, the woman was pressuring Anup to marry her but he kept dodging her request saying he was already married,” Singh said, adding Kalpana was also demanding a share in the former MLA’s properties.

“As she persisted on marriage, Sai planned to get rid of her. A day before the murder, Sai took the mother-daughter duo and kept them at a hotel in Jharsuguda. From there, they proceeded towards Raigarh, where Sai had promised to marry her at a temple. Midway, he took both of them to a forest and beat them to death with an iron rod,” SP Santosh Singh told reporters.

After bludgeoning them to death, the former MLA got his driver Burman Toppo to run the SUV over the bodies to make it look like a case of accident, said the SP.

The SP said it took them almost a year to establish the identities of the victims. Around 700 people in Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh were interrogated in connection with the case.

The SP said, Sai initially denied his involvement and blamed his driver Burman Toppo for the murders but confessed when confronted with evidence.

“We will approach the court to seek permission to conduct a narco analysis test on him. Besides, fingerprint, footprint and DNA samples have been preserved. We would match the DNA with the accused to establish his role in the crime,’’ he added.

Sai was yesterday expelled from the BJD after his arrest and also removed from the State Warehousing Corporation of which he was the chairman.