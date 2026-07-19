Former PM Deve Gowda's wife Chennamma dies at 89, CM announces state honours

Chennamma Deve Gowda, the wife of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, died on Saturday after suffering a massive cardiac arrest at a private hospital here.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and others condoled Chennamma's death. (PTI)

The 89-year-old was admitted to Manipal Hospital on Old Airport Road in the city on Wednesday night. She was undergoing treatment for a respiratory ailment.

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"We regret to inform that Mrs Chennamma suffered a massive cardiac arrest despite being on the road to recovery today at 4 pm," the hospital said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, among others, condoled Chennamma's death.

Shivakumar announced that the government has decided to accord full state honours to Chennamma, keeping in mind she was the wife of a former PM and mother of central minister H D Kumaraswamy.

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{{^usCountry}} Gowda, his son Kumaraswamy, and other family members were at the hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gowda, his son Kumaraswamy, and other family members were at the hospital. {{/usCountry}}

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She married Gowda in 1954, and the couple had four sons and two daughters, among them union minister Kumaraswamy and MLA H D Revanna, who represents the Holenarasipur constituency in Hassan district.

Chennamma survived an acid attack in February 2001, which allegedly stemmed from a family feud.

Despite being the wife and mother of prominent politicians, Chennamma largely stayed away from the public spotlight.

Gowda often publicly acknowledged her sacrifices, unwavering support and the crucial role she played in managing the family while he pursued his demanding political career.

Remembering his mother's simple life and deep devotion for god, Kumaraswamy said his mother sacrificed her entire life for her husband and children. A woman born in a small village, she was "light to lakhs of families", he said.

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Recalling her sufferings due to ill health, Kumaraswamy said, amidst her sufferings she cared for people who came to meet her.

"After being affected twice by covid, she developed respiratory issues, and it worsened four days ago. Despite the best efforts by doctors, God probably decided to call her back. She had to go when an acid attack happened on her. God had saved her then, he has called her back today," he told reporters here, turning emotional.

Her moral remains were being taken to their residence at Padmanabhanagar here for people to pay last respects and after 11 am on Sunday it will be taken to Hassan district, from where both his parents hail, Kumaraswamy said. A decision on further rituals will be taken later.

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Final rites are likely near Mavinakere Ranganathaswamy temple near their native village of Haradanahalli, on Monday.

"The place and the time of last rites on Monday will be finalised after discussion," he added.

Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and former CM Siddaramaiah visited the residence of Gowda, paid their last respects, and offered condolences to his family.

PM condoled Chennamma's death, saying she was admired for her humility and passion towards serving society.

Official sources said the prime minister also spoke to Deve Gowda and conveyed his deepest condolences.

"Deeply pained by the passing of Smt. Chennamma Ji, wife of former Prime Minister Shri Deve Gowda Ji. She was admired for her humility and passion towards serving society. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with Shri Deve Gowda Ji and his entire family. Om Shanti," Modi said in a post on 'X'.

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AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge offered his condolences and recalled that having shared warm personal relations with Gowda ji over the years, this loss is one that he feel with profound sorrow.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi too condoled her death in a post on X.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Smt Chennamma, wife of former Prime Minister Shri H D Deve Gowda ji. Her strength was an enduring presence through decades of public service," he said.

Shivakumar described Chennamma as a motherly figure and said she was a deeply religious woman and a devoted mother who nurtured and guided a large family. Her hard work and sacrifices were instrumental in the political and personal rise of her husband Gowda, Kumaraswamy, Revanna and other members of the family.

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"We were all hopeful that she would recover and return home from the hospital. It is deeply saddening that this hope did not come true," he said in a statement.

"It is often said that behind every successful man stands a woman. Chennamma stood firmly behind every success of Deve Gowda. She neither lost heart when family members faced defeat nor became overjoyed in victory. Through the ups and downs of politics, she remained his pillar of strength," Shivakumar said.

Deputy CM G Parameshwara offered his condolences on 'X' and said Chennamma had been a constant pillar of strength throughout Gowda's political journey and public life.

Siddaramaiah said that having been a part of the Janata Parivar, he had a close association with Gowda's family and knew Chennamma personally.

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"Chennamma was a strong and resilient woman who never let the hardships and challenges she faced in life break her spirit. She confronted every difficulty with courage. Amid the ups and downs of Deve Gowda's political journey, she nurtured and held together a large family, serving as an ideal homemaker," he said, in a post on 'X'.

He recalled that despite being the wife of a former Prime Minister, Chennamma remained humble, free from any airs or pride, and treated everyone with warmth and affection. She led a fulfilling life as an exemplary wife.

Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly R Ashoka said the news of Chennamma's demise had caused him profound grief.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who visited the hospital to pay his respects, said he was deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Chennamma.

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"Throughout Shri Deve Gowda's long political journey, with all its highs and lows, she stood by him as a constant source of support and was the guiding maternal force for the entire family. The passing of the simple and noble-hearted Chennamma is a great loss to the entire Deve Gowda family," he said in a post on X.

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In a statement, BJP Karnataka President B Y Vijayendra also expressed his condolences and said Chennamma's contribution to Gowda's achievements in the political arena had been significant.