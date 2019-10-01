e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 01, 2019

‘Former rulers may be lynched’: Meenakshi Lekhi defends Jammu and Kashmir restrictions

She also maintained that situation in Kashmir was normal and there was no curfew. However, she said there were restrictions on internet in view of the likely false propaganda by “vested interests.”

india Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:50 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hyderabad
BJP spokersperson alleged corruption against political families in Kashmir.
BJP spokersperson alleged corruption against political families in Kashmir.(@M_Lekhi/ Twitter )
         

Alleging corruption by some political families which ruled Kashmir during the last few decades, BJP spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi on Tuesday claimed that people of the region were so angry that if restrictions were lifted, they would probably “lynch” them.

She also maintained that situation in Kashmir was normal and there was no curfew. However, she said there were restrictions on internet in view of the likely false propaganda by “vested interests.”

Lekhi was speaking to media on the sidelines of an event by FICCI Ladies Organisation(FLO). “I am sure that the people who are frustrated with the actions of these three families, the political maneuverability and the control they have exercised, if restrictions are removed, they will probably be lynched on the roads, because the kind of wrongs they have committed in the state,” she said without naming anyone.

“They have cheated the people of the state,” she added. Lekhi pointed out that the rights of minorities including Hindus and several others in Jammu and Kashmir were impacted while many schemes could not be implemented due to Article 370 in J&K which was abrogated recently.

To a query on the AAP government in New Delhi offering various sops to its citizens, Lekhi said, “they are poll gimmicks.”

“People in Delhi are far smarter and they are not someone who will be bought over by consumeristic perspective,” she said. On women’s role in politics in the country, the BJP leader said, their participation at grassroot level such as panchayats and municipalities was higher when compared to other nations.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 16:50 IST

tags
top news
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
Oct 01, 2019 21:10 IST
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
Oct 01, 2019 18:38 IST
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
Oct 01, 2019 21:27 IST
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Oct 01, 2019 19:22 IST
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Oct 01, 2019 10:29 IST
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
Oct 01, 2019 20:36 IST
trending topics
IPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News