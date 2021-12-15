Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Former Tamil Nadu minister Thangamani booked by DVAC in disproportionate assets case; premises raided

P Thangamani is the fifth former minister and leader of the opposition party being searched by the DVAC. The others to come under vigilance net are MR Vijayabhaskar, SP Velumani, K C Veeramani and C Vijayabaskar.
File photo of former Tamil Nadu minister P Thangamani.
Published on Dec 15, 2021 10:41 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption (DVAC) has filed a case against former Tamil Nadu minister and AIADMK leader P Thangamani in connection with a disproportionate assets case. The former electricity minister is accused of amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

DVAC officials said that searches are going on in 69 places, including residence and office of the former minister in Tamil Nadu (Chennai, Salem, Karur, Coimbatore) and other locations in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

The DVAC said in its FIR filed against the minister that he accumulated assets worth 4,85,72,0197 ( 4.85 crore) in excess of his known income.

The FIR further said that Thangamani invested some of this “Ill-gotten money in crypto assets”.

Thangamani is the fifth former minister and leader of the opposition party being searched by the DVAC. The others to come under vigilance net are MR Vijayabhaskar, SP Velumani, K C Veeramani and C Vijayabaskar.

Thangamani held the portfolio of electricity, prohibition and excise between May 23, 2016 and May 6, 2021 in the previous AIADMK regime.

