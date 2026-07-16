Former TN minister EV Velu appears before DVAC

DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu minister E V Velu on Wednesday appeared before the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) in Chennai in connection with alleged irregularities in road projects during the previous DMK regime. India News

The questioning lasted several hours, people familiar with the matter said.

Velu said he had appeared before the agency in compliance with a Madras High Court directive and had extended full cooperation to the investigation.

“I arrived at the campus (of DVAC) today around 10.45 am and the interrogation commenced at 11 am. They asked a lot of questions at me. On my part, on the basis of extending complete cooperation, I have provided them with truthful answers,” he told reporters.

Claiming that his responses were based only on “truth” without any “fabrication”, the DMK whip in the Tamil Nadu Assembly said, “I have extended my full cooperation to them, complying with the court’s order.”

The Tiruvannamalai MLA said he would appear before the agency again if summoned.

“Since the case is currently pending in Court, I cannot say anything more in detail (to the media). The case is scheduled to come up on July 28. I am looking forward to get justice on that day,” he said.

Velu had travelled to Singapore for medical treatment in June. At a public meeting in Karur on July 10, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and chief minister C Joseph Vijay had remarked sarcastically that Velu had gone to Singapore to avoid the DVAC probe under the pretext of seeking treatment.

Responding to Vijay’s remarks, Velu said he had never evaded an investigation and that neither running away nor hiding was in the nature of anyone groomed by former DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi or DMK president M K Stalin.

On June 25, the DVAC conducted simultaneous searches at premises linked to Velu, who served as highways minister during the previous DMK government, and at the residences and offices of other officials associated with him.

The agency had registered a case against Velu and other highways department officials based on a 2022 complaint filed by Arappor Iyakkam founder Jayaram Venkatesan, alleging irregularities in road projects.