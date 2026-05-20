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Former Uttarakhand CM BC Khanduri cremated with full state honours

Khanduri, known for bringing military discipline to public service, personal integrity and simplicity, passed away in Dehradun on Tuesday at the age of 91.

Published on: May 20, 2026 04:22 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Haridwar
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Former Uttarakhand chief minister and Union minister Major General (retd) Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri was cremated with full state honours at the Kharkhari crematorium in Haridwar on Wednesday, with senior political leaders, security personnel and a large number of people attending the funeral.

Army and police personnel presented a guard of honour as the veteran leader was given a final farewell. (PTI)

Khanduri, known for bringing military discipline to public service, personal integrity and simplicity, passed away in Dehradun on Tuesday at the age of 91.

Army and police personnel presented a guard of honour as the veteran leader was given a final farewell. His son, Manish Khanduri, lit the funeral pyre.

Khanduri’s daughter, Uttarakhand assembly speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, said her father would be remembered as a leader who combined military discipline with public service.

Among those present were chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Union power minister Manohar Lal Khattar, former Maharashtra governor and former Uttarakhand chief minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari, former chief minister Vijay Bahuguna, former Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, former chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat, Union minister of state Ajay Tamta, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni and former Union minister Ajay Bhatt, along with several cabinet ministers, MLAs and saints.

Khanduri served in the Army for around four decades (1954–1991) and rose to the rank of Major General before joining politics. He was first elected to the Lok Sabha from Uttarakhand’s Garhwal constituency in 1991. Khanduri was re-elected four times, building a reputation as a disciplined and principled parliamentarian. He served as Union road transport and highways minister between 2000 and 2004.

 
uttarakhand chief minister
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