Air Marshal Sandeep Singh to take over as military adviser to NSCS

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 20, 2023 04:54 PM IST

General Anil Chauhan was the military adviser to the National Security Council Secretariat before being appointed chief of defence staff in September 2022

Air Marshal Sandeep Singh, a former vice chief of the Indian Air Force, is set to take charge as the military adviser to the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) on April 24, a government official aware of the top appointment said on Thursday.

Singh retired as the Vice Chief of the Air Staff on January 31, 2023 after a military career spanning almost four decades.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, he was commissioned into the IAF as a fighter pilot in December 1983. He has flown several aircraft, and has nearly 4,900 hours of operational and test flying experience on Su-30 MKI, MiG-29, MiG-21, AN-32, Avro, Jaguar and Mirage 2000. He also played a key role in the induction, production and weaponisation of the Su-30 MKI aircraft in India.

