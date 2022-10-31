Nine, including managers of Oreva which repaired Morbi bridge, arrested

The police have arrested nine persons, including two managers of Oreva group, which repaired the Morbi suspension bridge in Gujarat, after it collapsed on Sunday killing at least 134 people.

“Among the nine people arrested two are managers of Oreva company, two ticket clerks along with two contractors and three security guards for negligence,” said Ashok Yadav, IG, Rajkot range, at a press conference on Monday.

Earlier, it was reported that after this accident, the police had detained nine persons on Monday. After questioning, the police arrested them.

“Yesterday, a tragic incident took place, we registered an FIR against negligence under sections 304, 308 and 104. The police and administration responded swiftly,” Yadav added.

So far, 134 people have died and over 100 others have been injured after the suspension bridge collapsed in the Machhu river in Gujarat's ​​Morbi town. The toll is expected to rise.

A CCTV camera footage of the moments before the collapse showed a group of young men taking photos while others tried to rock the suspension bridge from side to side, before they tumbled into the river below as the cables holding it together gave way.

The police told news agency Reuters they had detained the nine persons after registering a criminal case against unnamed people responsible for the renovation, maintenance and management of the bridge.

It is also being said that the bridge has a capacity of 100-150 people, but on Sunday, 400-500 people were present on it.

Culpable homicide case

Police have registered an FIR against the agencies involved in the maintenance and operation of the cable bridge on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Morbi Municipality's chief officer Sandeepsinh Zala told reporters that the city-based clocks and e-bike maker Oreva Group was given the contract for the renovation and operation of the bridge.

What is in the FIR?

The FIR registered by 'B' Division Police inspector Prakash Dekiwadia said the bridge over Machhu river in Morbi town was not in use for nearly eight months as the local administration had entrusted a 'private agency' for its maintenance. After the completion of the maintenance work, the agency opened the bridge for the public on October 26, the FIR said. The bridge collapsed at around 6.30pm on Sunday, resulting in the death of several people due to falling into the river.

According to the FIR, the incident took place due to the insensitive attitude of the people of the agency. It said the concerned persons or agencies did not pay attention to the quality of maintenance as well as repair work of the bridge. The FIR stated that the agency opened the bridge to the public knowing that its insensitive approach in repair and management could result in loss of lives.

PM Modi to visit Morbi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Morbi on Tuesday afternoon to inquire about the ‘Jhoola bridge’ accident, Gujarat chief minister's office on Monday.

