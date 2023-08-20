4 held for Bihar journalist’s murder, 2 absconding: Cops

Araria: Four people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a journalist in Araria district of Bihar, police said on Saturday, adding that two more accused were already lodged in jail in another case.

Journalist Vimal Kumar Yadav who was shot dead by unidentified people at his residence in Araria , Bihar,India, Friday, August, 18, 2023. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vimal Kumar Yadav (40), who worked with Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, was shot dead at his residence in Raniganj Bazar area of Araria at 5.30 am on Friday. Eight people were booked in connection with the incident, which, the police have claimed to be a result of “old enmity”.

The four men, arrested late on Friday evening, were identified as Bipin Yadav, Bhawesh Yadav, Ashish Yadav and Umesh Yadav, Araria superintendent of police (SP) Ashok Kumar Singh said in a release on Saturday.

Two more accused Rupesh Yadav and Kranti Yadav are lodged in Supual and Araria jail, respectively, in connection with another case. They have been booked for conspiring the killing of the journalist, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The two incarcerated accused will be taken on remand to probe their alleged involvement in the killing of the journalist,” the SP said. “Raids will be intensified to arrest the remaining two accused, who are absconding.”

Three of the arrested accused are neighbours of the slain journalist, Singh added.

On Friday, Araria police registered a first information report (FIR) against eight people on the basis of a complaint lodged by the slain journalist’s father under sections 302 (murder), 120(B) (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant section of the Arms Act.

Journalist Vimal Kumar Yadav was the only eyewitness in the murder case of his brother Shashi Bhushan Kumar alias Gabbu Yadav, a sarpanch of Belsara panchayat, who was killed in 2019.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“My son died while fighting a battle for his brother who was killed in 2019,” Yadav’s father, Harendra Prasad Singh told HT. “Despite repeated threats from criminals, my son didn’t budge and fought till last.”

The incident, meanwhile, has sparked a political row, with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) targeting the Bihar government over “poor” law-and-order situation in the state.

“Journalists as well as police are not safe in Bihar. The journalist was a key witness to the murder of his brother and police failed to give him protection,” state BJP chief Samrat Chaudhary said.

On Friday, Union minister and senior BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey had blamed the “poor” law-and-order situation in the state for the incident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ruling Janata Dal (United), rejected the allegations, saying the Bihar Police have arrested most of the accused within 24 hours of the incident.

“Police arrested the accused within 24 hours... raids were conducted in jails after the victim’s family listed names of the suspects,” JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said. “A thorough probe is being done. The Opposition must talk about that as well.”

Chief minister Nitish Kumar, who expressed grief over the incident, which he termed as “unfortunate”, has ordered the police to take swift action against the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON