Four Class 6 students swept away by flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, 2 killed
Two students were killed, one girl was injured and another was rescued in Bajoi Billawar town in Kathua distric.
Two students of Class 6 were killed, one was injured and another was rescued after they were swept away during a flash flood in Jammu and Kashmir's Dall Khadd of Bajoi Billawar town in Kathua district on Saturday.
This is a developing story, please check for updates.
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.