Four directors of a Hyderabad-based fertility centre were detained on Friday in connection with an alleged illegal human egg harvesting and trafficking racket, police said.

The Malkajgiri police seized laptops and financial records from the Begumpet offices as they widened their probe into an alleged human egg trafficking network. more less

The detentions followed overnight searches at the corporate offices of the company operating Oasis Fertility and Sadguru Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) clinics in Begumpet, during which police seized laptops, financial records and documents.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

A senior Malkajgiri police official said the four directors belonged to Sadguru Healthcare Services Private Limited, the parent company operating the two fertility clinic chains.

“They were taken into custody for questioning after overnight searches conducted by police teams led by assistant commissioner of police Gopalakrishna Murthy at the corporate offices of Sadguru Healthcare and Oasis Fertility at Center Point Apartments in Begumpet,” he said.

The police also sealed the premises after seizing laptops, financial records and other documents. “We are also on the lookout for the prime accused and founder-director, Venkata Surya Kiran Gedela. We are taking steps to secure a non-bailable warrant against him,” the official said.

The alleged exploitation came to light on October 31, when 43 women were rescued during simultaneous raids across Hyderabad. Women from economically weaker sections were allegedly offered between ₹20,000 and ₹30,000 for each egg donation cycle, while those operating the racket reportedly earned an average of around ₹3 lakh per cycle.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Malkajgiri police commissioner B Sumathi said nine people had been arrested in connection with the racket, which was allegedly being operated from Venkateswara Colony under the jurisdiction of Saroornagar police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Malkajgiri police commissioner B Sumathi said nine people had been arrested in connection with the racket, which was allegedly being operated from Venkateswara Colony under the jurisdiction of Saroornagar police station. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

She said the prime accused, identified as Durga Prasad, allegedly lured women from different states to Hyderabad with promises of money and accommodated them at Shetty Working Women’s Hostel in Venkateswara Colony. The women were allegedly made to undergo egg extraction every month.

Prasad supplied the eggs collected from the women to various corporate hospitals and fertility centres at high prices, Sumathi said.

“Acting on a tip-off, the Saroornagar police arrested Prasad and his eight associates. As many as 15 women from the hostel were taken to Osmania Hospital for medical check-up, from where they were sent to shelter homes,” she said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The police also raided an apartment in Begumpet’s Prakash Nagar and rescued eight women from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha, who were allegedly paid to donate eggs. “The racket was being run under the name of a working women’s hostel,” the commissioner said.

Following the arrests, police conducted a series of searches at fertility centres. Investigators suspect that Gedela Venkata Surya Kiran, founder-director and co-founder of Sadguru Healthcare, played a key role in the alleged egg procurement and sale network.

The investigation has also revealed, prima facie, that funds amounting to several crores of rupees were transferred from Oasis Fertility to Sadguru Healthcare Services Private Limited. Police are examining the transactions to establish the reasons for these transfers and determine whether they were linked to the alleged egg sale operations.