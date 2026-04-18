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Four held for 33 lakh online investment fraud; interstate racket busted

Four held for ₹33 lakh online investment fraud; interstate racket busted

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 03:57 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi Police has busted an interstate cyber fraud syndicate involved in an online investment scam and arrested four persons, an official said on Saturday.

Four held for 33 lakh online investment fraud; interstate racket busted

A crime branch team arrested the accused in a case where a victim was allegedly cheated of 33.83 lakh on the pretext of lucrative returns through online trading platforms.

"Police said the accused lured victims with promises of high returns and later coerced them into depositing more money on the pretext of unlocking or withdrawing earlier investments," the officer said.

Police said the racket operated across several states, including Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan, and used a network of mule bank accounts to route and layer the defrauded money to conceal its origin.

"During the investigation, the cheated amount was traced to 15 bank accounts. Thirteen of these accounts were registered outside Delhi, indicating the organised and interstate nature of the syndicate," said the police officer.

Three mobile phones and SIM cards used in the crime have been recovered.

Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the syndicate and trace additional financial linkages, the police said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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