Four, including three children, killed as fire guts 25 houses in Arunachal’s Kurung Kumey

At least four people, including three children and a woman, were killed and 25 houses were burnt down after a massive fire swept through Parsi Parlo town in Arunachal Pradesh’s Kurung Kumey district early on Thursday morning, leaving several families homeless.

The blaze broke out around 2 am and spread rapidly through the residential area, destroying houses and household belongings before residents could bring it under control. (Representative)

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The deceased were identified as Dongda Yanu, the mother; her two minor sons, Dongda Karsang and Dongda Maji; and her minor daughter, Dongda Amji. The children's father, Dongda Taji, sustained critical injuries in the incident.

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All five victims belonged to the same family.

The blaze broke out around 2am and spread rapidly through the residential area, destroying houses and household belongings before residents could bring it under control.

Police sources said the fire was suspected to have originated in a kitchen, although its exact cause remains under investigation.

According to the District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) of Kurung Kumey, preparations are underway to set up a relief camp for affected families, while arrangements are also being made for the distribution of essential relief materials.

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{{^usCountry}} The tragedy has brought the lack of firefighting infrastructure in the remote district into sharp focus. According to sources, Parsi Parlo has no fire station, while a fire tender stationed at Koloriang reportedly failed to reach the affected area in time owing to its dilapidated condition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tragedy has brought the lack of firefighting infrastructure in the remote district into sharp focus. According to sources, Parsi Parlo has no fire station, while a fire tender stationed at Koloriang reportedly failed to reach the affected area in time owing to its dilapidated condition. {{/usCountry}}

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The absence of timely firefighting assistance is believed to have hampered efforts to contain the flames, allowing the fire to spread across the settlement.

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Chief minister Pema Khandu expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and widespread destruction, describing the incident as heartbreaking. He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and expressed concern over reports of missing persons.

Khandu also acknowledged the efforts of the district administration, police, emergency responders, volunteers and residents involved in responding to the tragedy.

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He urged the concerned authorities to ensure all necessary assistance is provided to families affected by the fire.

Meanwhile, All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) president Jamru Ruja expressed grief over the incident and assured solidarity with the affected residents. Ruja urged the state government to immediately provide relief, rehabilitation and other necessary assistance to families who lost their homes and belongings.

Announcing a community-led relief initiative, he said ANYA would soon organise a donation drive and visit Parsi Parlo to extend support to the victims.

“As a gesture of humanity and community solidarity, ANYA will soon organise a donation drive and visit the affected site to extend support to our brothers and sisters in distress,” Ruja said.