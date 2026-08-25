Four Indian firms among those sanctioned by US for Iran oil trade amid ‘Operation Economic Outcast’

With the US treasury department unveiling new sanctions aimed at isolating Iran's economy, four Indian firms were among those targeted.

According to the state department release, the firms “facilitated the import of multiple shipments of Iranian petrochemical products to India.” (@IN_WNC)

The companies, and Indian nationals associated with them, were sanctioned for importing petroleum and petrochemical products from Iran, according to a press release by the US state department.

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This came a day after US treasury secretary Scott Bessent announced ‘Operation Economic Outcast’, which involves new sanctions that aim to block all potential sources of revenue for Iran. Bessent said the campaign aimed at severing Iran's financial lifelines, and broadens the risk of secondary sanctions for entities which continue to do business with Iran, PTI news agency reported.

Which Indian firms face US sanctions?

Deep Dive What sanctions were imposed on Indian firms by the US regarding Iran's oil trade? Four Indian firms, including Portease Partners LLP and its partners, were sanctioned by the US for importing petroleum and petrochemical products from Iran as part of the new sanctions aimed at isolating Iran's economy. Why did the US initiate 'Operation Economic Outcast' against Iran? The US initiated 'Operation Economic Outcast' to cut off Iran's revenue sources by imposing sanctions on entities and individuals that facilitate its military and destabilizing activities, including its oil trade. How might the US sanctions on Iran affect global oil trade? The US sanctions on Iran aim to reduce its oil exports, which could disrupt global oil trade, especially through critical routes like the Strait of Hormuz, as Iran has threatened to halt oil exports if pressured further.

Among the four India-based companies facing sanctions were customs broker Portease Partners LLP and its partners Indrismiya Ashrafmiya Sheikh and Harish Ramachandra Rangi. According to the state department release, Portease “facilitated the import of multiple shipments of Iranian petrochemical products to India.”

Also Read | Trump targets Iran’s military officials, cyber groups and shippers under 'Op Economic Outcast'

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{{^usCountry}} Among the other others firms being sanctioned are Sadashiva Overseas Limited, PP Softtech Private Limited and Prakrutees Infra Impex Private Limited. Sadashiva imported approximately $69 million worth of Iranian-origin petroleum products from multiple companies, including US-designated Bonjoure Commodity FZE, between February 2024 and June 2025, the State Department said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among the other others firms being sanctioned are Sadashiva Overseas Limited, PP Softtech Private Limited and Prakrutees Infra Impex Private Limited. Sadashiva imported approximately $69 million worth of Iranian-origin petroleum products from multiple companies, including US-designated Bonjoure Commodity FZE, between February 2024 and June 2025, the State Department said. {{/usCountry}}

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PP Softtech imported approximately $25 million worth of Iranian-origin petroleum products between January 2024 and June 2025. Its director Prashant Garg was also included in the list of sanctioned entities and individuals. Prakrutees too imported Iranian-origin petroleum products valued at $25 million from multiple companies, including US-designated Bonjoure Commodity FZE, between May 2023 and February 2026. Sheikh, Rangi and Garg are Indian nationals, according to the release.

The above firms were put on the list for “knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the purchase, acquisition, sale, transport, or marketing of petrochemical products from Iran.”

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Trump has, in the past few days, attempted to use economic pressure as a major weapon against Iran. Washington wants to cut Iran off from money and make it harder for the government to fund itself. The success of the plan will depend heavily on whether other countries follow the US sanctions.

Meanwhile, top Iranian officials have admitted that the country faces a serious risk of economic collapse, with President Masoud Pezeshkian acknowledging the shortages facing the country. He said that Iran should end the war now while it still has a position of strength, according to an Al Jazeera report.

Also Read | Iran predicts 'another defeat' for US, says '2-year plan' ready to counter sanctions

What did the US state department say?

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In its statement announcing the sanctions, the US state department said it had taken “sweeping action against multiple entities, individuals, and vessels enabling the Iranian regime’s destabilising activities.”

“The measures target Iranian military officials responsible for procuring weapons and directing attacks against US servicemembers and regional partners, Iran-based entities that gathered intelligence for targeting US forces and allies, and a procurement ring supplying Iran’s military and missile programs,” US state department spokesperson Thomas Pigott said.