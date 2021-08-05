Four killed, 3 injured as speeding truck rams another in south Bengal

Four people were killed and three more were seriously injured when a speeding lorry rammed into another truck parked on the roadside at Murshidabad in south Bengal early on Thursday.

The victims were rushed to the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital where their condition was stated to be critical.

Locals said that a group of labourers from Nabagram in Murshidabad were boarding a truck parked on the roadside on NH34. They were scheduled to go to Berhampore to work at a construction site, when the accident occured.

“A truck, which was travelling at high-speed suddenly swerved and hit the lorry, which was parked on the NH-34, from behind. The driver then tried to flee. Some of the victims were dragged along with the vehicle for a few feet before it came to a halt. The driver then escaped,” said Bulu Sheikh, an eye-witness.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Subhankar Mondal, 45, Joy Mondal, 45, Raju Mondal, 42 and Rubel Sheikh, 39. Rubel was the driver of the truck, which was parked.

Soon after the accident a few hundred locals blocked NH-34 demanding that a police picket should be set up at the accident-prone spot and that the stretch be repaired.

Nabagram MLA Kanai Chandra Mondal and senior officers from Nabagram PS rushed to the area. The villagers later dispersed.