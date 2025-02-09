Four killed, seven injured as trailer hits bolero in UP’s Sonbhadra

VARANASI: Four pilgrims were killed and seven others were injured on Sunday morning after a Bolero collided with a trailer near Dardakhand on the Sonbhadra-Raipur road in Chhattisgarh, police said. Police reached the spot and took the injured to the community health centre in Babhani (Hindustan Times/representative)

The Bolero, carrying 10 people, was on its way to Raipur in Chhattisgarh after taking a dip in the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. “As they reached near Darankhad under Babhani police station area, the trailer truck crashed into the Bolero,” said additional superintendent of police (ASP) Kalu Singh.

Police reached the spot and took the injured to the community health centre in Babhani, Singh added.

The deceased were identified as Lakshmibai (30), Anil Pradhan (37), Thakur Ram Yadav (58), and Rukmani Yadav (56), all residents of Chhattisgarh. The bodies were sent for postmortem examination, Singh said.

The injured include Ramkumar Yadav (33), Dilip Devi (58), Abhishek Yadav (6), Ahaan Yadav (4), Yogi Lal (36), two-and-a-half-year-old Harshit Yadav, and Surendri Devi (32).

“Among the injured, three are critical. After giving them first aid, doctors referred them to the district hospital, where they are under treatment,” a police officer said.