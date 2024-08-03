Four members of a family die of food poisoning in Raichur district

Four members of a family died allegedly due to food poisoning in Sirwara taluk of Raichur district, a police officer said, adding that a case of unnatural death has been registered. One of the family member is in critical condition (File photo)

The officer said that the victims have been identified as Bhimana (60), his wife Iramma (54), their son Mallesh (19), and daughter Parvati (17), residents of in Kallur village. Meanwhile, one of their daughters, Mallamma (18), was in critical condition and is being treated at Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

Raichur SP M Putta Madaiah said: “The family members ate their dinner on Wednesday night and soon suffered from vomiting and severe stomach aches. On Thursday, all members were admitted to a private hospital in Sirwara, but Bhimanna succumbed to his condition that night. The rest of the family members were transferred to RIMS on Friday morning, where three of them passed away. We have registered a case of unnatural death under BNS 194 at the Sirwara police station, and the investigation is ongoing.”

He further said that samples of the food that the victims were eating have been sent to a forensic laboratory to ascertain the precise cause of death.

Raichur district commissioner K Nithish said: “Preliminary findings suggest that the food contained a strong toxic substance. The family had a meal of chapati, mutton, and vegetables. After consuming the food, they began experiencing severe symptoms and were taken to a private hospital.”