The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), in a report to the union home ministry, has informed that at least four million man-hours of survey work will be required to conduct a door-to-door survey for structural and fire safety assessment of all buildings in the national capital, senior municipal officials said.

Civic officials said that the central government has to take a call on whether such an exercise is required and what timeline to follow. (File Photo/Vipin Kumar/ HT)

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The Union home ministry directed the MCD last month to prepare a roadmap for a citywide audit of fire and structural safety of every house and building in the Capital, including those in authorised and unauthorised localities. The directive came in the wake of a series of building collapses and fires in Delhi.

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A senior municipal official said that a report on the time and resources required for such a mammoth exercise has been sent to the central government.

"We have submitted that there are more than 40 lakh building structures in Delhi. Even if one man assesses a house even in one hour, it will require 40 lakh working hours, which will translate to 5,00,000 working days of work. If there are 500 workers deployed for the survey, it will take around 1000 days. If more people are deployed, the number of days will become proportionally less," an official said, indicating the scale of resources needed for such an exercise.

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{{^usCountry}} Civic officials said that the central government has to take a call on whether such an exercise is required and what timeline to follow. The proposed exercise will only entail filling out a survey form with details such as the age of the building, covered area, visible structural deficiencies, and the absence of a fire NOC or building plan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Civic officials said that the central government has to take a call on whether such an exercise is required and what timeline to follow. The proposed exercise will only entail filling out a survey form with details such as the age of the building, covered area, visible structural deficiencies, and the absence of a fire NOC or building plan. {{/usCountry}}

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"Based on the data from this survey, a policy can later be made on how to proceed with this massive problem. The union government will also decide whether such a survey should be carried out," the official said.

A scientific audit even more costly

A scientific structural audit would be even more costly and could range from Rs1-5 lakh, depending on the building's area, the official said. Senior officials say that a proposal could prove to be a mammoth exercise, requiring substantial funding, manpower, and independent technical expertise, with civic agencies lacking the capacity to inspect millions of buildings.

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MCD’s current annual dangerous-building survey, meanwhile, covers around 3.25 million buildings. The survey relies largely on visual inspections to flag warning signs such as cracks and leaning walls. The exercise proposed by MHA would go further by examining both structural integrity and fire safety.

The corporation also lacks a dedicated unit specialising in structural safety audits and does not have permanent structural engineers on its rolls. Instead, it relies on 249 empanelled third-party structural engineers. If the 4 million buildings estimated by the MCD were all to be audited, each engineer would have to assess more than 16,000 buildings. The figure would be substantially higher if the exercise covered all 7.6 million census houses.

The home ministry is expected to decide whether MCD should hire a third-party agency or use architects already empanelled with the civic bodies.

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In June 2020, the three erstwhile municipal corporations set a six-month deadline to obtain structural safety certificates for high-risk buildings and older structures predating the incorporation of seismic provisions in Delhi’s building bye-laws following the Delhi high court’s intervention. The exercise could barely cover a few thousand buildings even after six years, officials said.

The Tejendra Khanna Committee, set up in 2006 to examine unauthorised construction and misuse of premises, estimated that 70-80% of structures had violated building norms. Delhi also falls under Seismic Zone IV, which is classified as having a high earthquake risk. Officials said any eventual audit would need to prioritise high-rise buildings, large assembly buildings, government offices, older properties and other vulnerable structures.