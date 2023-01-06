Four, not five, people were in car that killed woman in Sultanpuri

Four men were in the car that dragged a 20-year-old woman to her death after an accident on New Year’s Day, not five as previously thought, Delhi Police said on Thursday, naming two other people who allegedly helped the accused men falsify statements.

The men in a grey Maruti Suzuki Baleno hit the victim, Anjali Kumari, who was riding a scooter with a friend in Sultanpuri in the early hours of January 1; the impact entangled her body to the underside of the car, which then drove on for at least two hours, dragging her body for at least 14km before it dislodged in a mangled state and was found by locals in outer Delhi’s Kanjhawala.

The grisly death sparked outrage and a political row, with the accused men – police now say they were aware that a person was stuck – facing a lifetime sentence in jail on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code.

Sagar Preet Hooda, the special commissioner of police (law and order, zone-2), said two more suspects were involved in the case. “Their involvement has been established through CCTV footage and call detail records. The two people, later identified as Ashutosh (goes by single name) and Ankush Khanna, were trying to shield the accused persons,” he said. While Ashutosh is a friend of Amit Khanna, Ankush Khanna is Deepak and Amit’s cousin.

“Both of them were not in the car at the time of accident, but they helped the arrested accused by furnishing false statements before the police,” he added.

Police made a second revelation – that there were only four people in the car at the time of the accident, not five as reported before. Deepak, who until now was assumed to be the driver, was in fact, at home at the time of the accident.

“The car was being driven by Amit. After noticing a body being dragged by the car, he called his cousins Ankush and Deepak, who asked him to tell the police that Deepak was driving the car. We suspect that they were consulting lawyers,” said Chinmoy Biswal, additional commissioner of police (western range).

Hooda said the reason for this obfuscation was that Deepak had a driving licence, while Amit didn’t have a driving licence. Police said their investigation has now established that the incident took place between 2.04 and 2.06 am on January 1. Police had earlier put the time as 1.45am.

“Our investigation is on the right track. We’ll add relevant sections, including 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) to ensure strictest punishment,” Biswal said.

Meanwhile, a Rohini court on Thursday extended the police remand of all five accused.

