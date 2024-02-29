 Four students drown after they go for swimming in a river | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Four students drown after they go for swimming in a river

Four students drown after they go for swimming in a river

ByCoovercolly Indresh
Feb 29, 2024 08:22 AM IST

Police suspect that one student must have drowned while swimming, while others, who went to rescue him, also drowned

Bengaluru: 

The police found the bodies in the river near Haleyangadi. (HT)
The police found the bodies in the river near Haleyangadi. (HT)

Four students drowned while swimming under the Haleyangadi Koppal dam railway bridge in Mangaluru’s Surathkal, said police on Wednesday.

“These students were studying at Vidyadayinee High School located in Surathkal. They were returning after completing their SSLC preparatory examination when they decided to go for a swim in the Phalguni River around 6.30pm on Tuesday. But when they failed to return home, the concerned parents reported their disappearance to the police station. The subsequent search efforts led to the discovery of the four bodies in the river near Haleyangadi,” said Mulki inspector, Vinayaka. 

Police identified the students as Yashvit, Chandrakant, Nirup, Raghavendra, and Anvit, all aged 15 and students of Vidyadayinee High School. 

“The boys used to return home by 5pm, but on Tuesday they did not return till late, nor did they inform their parents about any plans after school. None of them knew swimming,” said Muniraju, a relative of one of the students.

The police said the students, perhaps seeking relief from the exam stress and scorching sun, ventured into the river for a swim. Police suspect that one student must have drowned while swimming, while others, who went to rescue him, also drowned.  ‘’An autopsy was conducted on the victims at the district government Wenlock hospital on Wednesday, after which the bodies were handed over to the family members. We have registered a case of unnatural death,” added the inspector.

