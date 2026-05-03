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Four workers die as coal slurry buries labourers in Jharkhand's Dhanbad

The coal slurry was being loaded into trucks by workers when a large chunk fell and trapped several workers underneath.

Published on: May 03, 2026 01:47 pm IST
PTI |
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Four workers died after being buried under coal slurry in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district on Saturday, a police officer said.

People gather during a rescue operation as at least four workers died after being buried under coal slurry at Moonidih coal washery, in Dhanbad district, Jharkhand, Saturday.(PTI)

The incident took place at Moonidih coal washery in the command area of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL).

“Bodies of all four workers were dug out of debris during a rescue operation,” Putki police station in-charge Waqar Hussain told PTI.

The incident took place when coal slurry was being loaded into trucks by workers, police said, adding that a large chunk of slurry fell and trapped several workers underneath at the time.

The deceased have been identified as Manik Bauri, Dinesh Bauri, Deepak Bauri and Hemlal Gope.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased and local villagers placed the bodies in front of the washery gate and began a protest.

They demanded compensation, jobs for dependents and action against those responsible for the incident.

Similar tragedy in Jharkhand a year ago

 
illegal mining jharkhand coal mine
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