Four years after Pulwama attack, Pakistan yet to prosecute, hand over JeM leadership

New Delhi: Four years into the suicide attack in Pulwama, in which 40 Central Reserve Police force (CRPF) troopers were killed, Pakistan is yet to respond to India’s request to prosecute or hand over the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) leadership including Maulana Masood Azhar and his brothers Abdul Rauf Asghar, Ibrahim Athar and Ammar Alvi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Imran Khan and (now) Shehbaz Sharif-led governments have ignored India’s judicial requests seeking information and action on the key planners of the terror attack, which brought India and Pakistan to the brink of war in 2019.

The Pulwama trial has already started in a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Jammu. In December, the agency framed charges against arrested JeM operatives in the Valley who collaborated in the conspiracy. People familiar with the development said the prosecution is in the process of arguing its case in the court.

Overall, NIA has charged 19 persons including UN listed terrorist Azhar, Rauf Asghar, Ammar Alvi, their nephew Umar Farooq (who came to India to execute the attack and was killed in an encounter on March 29, 2019), and 12 Kashmir residents who assisted in reconnaissance, logistics and assembling the car laden bomb.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The charges have already been framed in the case and trial has started. Detailed circumstantial, technical and material evidence has been provided to the international community and Pakistan government on the role of the JeM leadership, besides Interpol issuing red notices against them but as usual, Pakistan t is protecting these terrorists instead of taking action against them,” said a home ministry official who didn’t want to be named.

In April last year, Ammar Alvi, who is believed to have been in regular touch with Farooq during the attack and before it, was designated as an “individual terrorist” under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act by the ministry of home affairs (MHA). Azhar, Asghar and Athar were designated by the government under UAPA in 2020. Efforts are also being made with the help of allies such as France and the US to designate Ammar Alvi as a global terrorist at the UN.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Pulwama attack triggered the Indian Air Force (IAF) action against a Jaish terror camp deep inside Pakistan 12 days later, and resulted in a dogfight between fighter jets of the two nations on February 27.

According to the NIA probe, Ammar Alvi and his elder brother Rauf Asghar were constantly guiding Farooq on the Pulwama conspiracy from Pakistan over the phone. Both Alvi and Asghar share operational command of JeM’s operations in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, and other political leaders including the Congress’ Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday paid tributes to the martyrs of the Pulwama attack. “Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah said the nation can never forget the sacrifice and that valour of the CRPF personnel is an inspiration in the fight against terrorism.

The CRPF too paid homage to its jawans in the Valley.