e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 23, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Fourth Covid-19 death in Jharkhand, positive cases tally touches 350

Fourth Covid-19 death in Jharkhand, positive cases tally touches 350

Most of Jharkhand’s fresh coronavirus cases are reported from among migrant workers returning from other states.

india Updated: May 23, 2020 22:08 IST
Bedanti Saran | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Bedanti Saran | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Ranchi
Most fresh positive cases in Jharkhand are detected among migrants returning from other states.
Most fresh positive cases in Jharkhand are detected among migrants returning from other states.(HT Photo Representative use)
         

Jharkhand on Saturday reported its fourth death due to Covid-19 pandemic after a 39-year-old migrant worker who had recently returned from Mumbai tested positive posthumously. The state also reported 27 new cases in the last 24 hours taking the total count of coronavirus positive cases to 350.

The man died at Koderma Sadar hospital two days ago. His samples were taken after death and the report confirming his positive status was received on Saturday.

“The patient was admitted to hospital after he complained of chest pain. At the time of admission, he had no symptoms of coronavirus infection. He died of cardiac complications. Since he was a migrant worker and returned from a Covid-19 hotspot, Mumbai, his samples were taken. On Saturday, his test report appeared positive,” said state health department’s principal secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni.

He added, “Now, the case will be treated as Covid-19 death.”

Besides this, Koderma district also reported 10 new Covid-19 cases, all migrant workers. The district now has 27 positive cases including one recovery and one death.

Meanwhile, Simdega, East Singhbhum and Ranchi districts, too, reported four, three and two new cases respectively.

On Friday late night, Gumla district detected seven migrant workers to be infected with SARS-COV-2 virus.

Two women from Ranchi’s Angara and Harmu’s Ganganagar locality were also tested positive.

“The 21-year-old woman from Harmu is pregnant. She went to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) a few days back for check up. She had no travel history. We are trying to find out the source of her contagion. We have initiated contact-tracing exercise to identify people who came in direct and indirect contact with her,” said Ranchi civil surgeon Dr VB Prasad.

He added that the second woman was aged about 19 years and had a travel history.

“She had returned from Rajasthan and was observing home quarantine,” Prasad said.

In Simdega, four migrant workers including two women were tested positive for the virus.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

“All the four had returned early this week from Mumbai. They had been staying in quarantine centres in Jaldega, Kolebira and Qurdeg blocks,” said Simdega civil surgeon Dr PK Sinha.

On Friday late night, seven new positive cases were detected in Gumla district. Five of these patients were from Sisai block and two from Basia block.

The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19

“The two from Basia block had returned from Mumbai on May 17. They worked as labourers for the Mumbai metro rail project. Of the five patients from Sisai block, three came from Mumbai and two from Pune,” said Gumla deputy commissioner Sashi Ranjan.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In