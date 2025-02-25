France's Macron warns after Donald Trump talks: 'Ukraine peace can't mean surrender’

French President Emmanuel Macron, who rushed to Washington after US President Donald Trump stunned the world when by declaring his readiness to resume diplomacy with Russia and hold talks to end the Ukraine war without Kyiv, warned that peace cannot mean the “surrender” of Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron looks on a meeting with US President Donald Trump (not in pic) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, (AFP)

Emmanuel Macron, however, said talks with Donald Trump had shown a path forward despite fears of a transatlantic rift, news agency AFP reported.

Macron-Trump meeting at the White House came on the third anniversary of Russia's invasion. Both leaders said there was progress on the idea of sending peacekeepers to Ukraine, although Macron insisted on US security guarantees for Kyiv.

The meeting came even as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for peace “this year” as he met European leaders in Kyiv – amid mounting fears that Donald Trump is pivoting towards Russia's stance.

At the United Nations, the United States voted with Russia on Monday against a resolution condemning its invasion of Ukraine, rejecting a text widely adopted by the UN General Assembly.

"This peace cannot mean the surrender of Ukraine," Macron told a joint news conference with Trump.

Macron said Trump had “good reason” to re-engage with Russian President Vladimir Putin but said it was critical for Washington to offer “backup” for any European peacekeeping force, AFP reported.

Macron said he would work with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who visits the White House on Thursday, on a proposal to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine in the event of a deal.

“After speaking with President Trump, I fully believe there is a path forward,” said Macron.

Trump said he was confident of bringing an end to the war, and that he expected Zelensky at the White House in the next two weeks to sign a deal granting Washington access to Ukraine's rare minerals.

"I think we could end it within weeks -- if we're smart. If we're not smart, it will keep going," Trump said earlier in the Oval Office alongside Macron.

Macron later agreed that a truce was possible in “weeks”, in an interview with Fox News's Bret Baier.

Putin would accept European peacekeepers in Ukraine: Trump

Donald Trump has suggested that Vladimir Putin would accept European peacekeepers in Ukraine in a deal to end the war. Keir Starmer has previously said he would be willing to put British troops on the ground as part of security guarantees that could end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump said their Russian counterpart “will accept” peacekeepers. It comes on the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion, as Keir Starmer imposed further sanctions on Moscow in an attempt to force Putin “not just to talk, but to make concessions”.