Free Covid-19 vaccination for all adults from today: All you need to know

The central government is launching its ambitious prorgamme to provide free Covid-19 vaccine to all the citizens above the age of 18 from Monday, a move that is expected to help in scaling up daily vaccination numbers.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will take over the existing Covid-19 vaccination drive, which was partly being carried out by the states since May 1.

The Centre's new policy came days after the Supreme Court slammed the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group and called it "arbitrary and irrational."

The aim of the government is to vaccinate all adults in the country against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) by the end of this year.

All you need to know about free Covid-19 vaccination:

All citizens above the age of 18 can avail free vaccination at any government facility. The Centre will buy 75% of the total vaccine production from vaccine manufacturers and give it to the state governments free of cost. No state government will have to spend anything on the vaccine. All vaccination centres, government and private, would provide onsite registration facilities. Registration on Co-Win app is not mandatory. The states may avail the facilities of Common Service Centres and Call Centres to help citizens book slots for vaccination. The price of Covid-19 vaccine doses for private hospitals would be declared by each vaccine manufacturer and any changes would be notified in advance.