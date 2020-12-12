Free flow of traffic on Agra-Delhi Expressway amid farmers’ call to block it

india

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 13:53 IST

Traffic movement continues to flow as usual across toll plazas in Agra district on Saturday amid farmers’ call to block Agra-Delhi Expressway today to protest against the farm laws.

“There are five major toll plazas here and we have no information of any one of them being blocked by farmers. We are monitoring the plazas as well,” Satyajeet Gupta, Assistant Superintendent of Police (West) Agra told ANI.

Farmers have been protesting in and around the national capital since November 26 against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmers’ unions have so far held six rounds of talks with the government.

After rejecting the Centre’s proposal to amend the recently enacted farm laws, the agitating leaders said that they would intensify their agitation by blocking railway tracks to put pressure on the government to repeal the three Acts.

Meanwhile, farmers closed two toll plazas in Haryana’s Ambala and Karnal late last night, letting the vehicles cross without paying the duty. They also planned to block the Delhi-Jaipur.