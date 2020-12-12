e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Free flow of traffic on Agra-Delhi Expressway amid farmers’ call to block it

Free flow of traffic on Agra-Delhi Expressway amid farmers’ call to block it

“There are five major toll plazas here and we have no information of any one of them being blocked by farmers. We are monitoring the plazas as well,” Satyajeet Gupta, Assistant Superintendent of Police (West) Agra told ANI.

india Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 13:53 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Agra
Traffic movement continued to flow as usual across toll plazas in Agra amid farmers’ call to block Agra-Delhi Expressway today to protest against the farm laws.
Traffic movement continued to flow as usual across toll plazas in Agra amid farmers’ call to block Agra-Delhi Expressway today to protest against the farm laws.(HT photo/Sanjeev Verma (Representative image))
         

Traffic movement continues to flow as usual across toll plazas in Agra district on Saturday amid farmers’ call to block Agra-Delhi Expressway today to protest against the farm laws.

“There are five major toll plazas here and we have no information of any one of them being blocked by farmers. We are monitoring the plazas as well,” Satyajeet Gupta, Assistant Superintendent of Police (West) Agra told ANI.

Farmers have been protesting in and around the national capital since November 26 against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmers’ unions have so far held six rounds of talks with the government.

After rejecting the Centre’s proposal to amend the recently enacted farm laws, the agitating leaders said that they would intensify their agitation by blocking railway tracks to put pressure on the government to repeal the three Acts.

Meanwhile, farmers closed two toll plazas in Haryana’s Ambala and Karnal late last night, letting the vehicles cross without paying the duty. They also planned to block the Delhi-Jaipur.

tags
top news
‘Put them behind bars’: Farmer leader on ‘anti-social’ elements in stir
‘Put them behind bars’: Farmer leader on ‘anti-social’ elements in stir
India, Iran, Uzbekistan to hold first trilateral meet on Chabahar port use
India, Iran, Uzbekistan to hold first trilateral meet on Chabahar port use
Govt cancels GST registration of 163k biz entities over non-filing of tax returns
Govt cancels GST registration of 163k biz entities over non-filing of tax returns
Farmers will get new markets, more benefits: PM Modi on farm reforms
Farmers will get new markets, more benefits: PM Modi on farm reforms
How many sacrifices will farmers have to make, asks Rahul Gandhi
How many sacrifices will farmers have to make, asks Rahul Gandhi
Lancet introduces commission to discuss health care in India, make suggestions
Lancet introduces commission to discuss health care in India, make suggestions
Gehlot says BJP spreading lies on Congress performance in rural body polls, presents data
Gehlot says BJP spreading lies on Congress performance in rural body polls, presents data
‘US needs presidential leadership on Covid-19 right now’: Joe Biden
‘US needs presidential leadership on Covid-19 right now’: Joe Biden
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In