Fresh BJP vs Kerala government row over governor's ‘assault’ claim; Congress slams SFI. 10 points

A fresh political slugfest broke out in Kerala after the Student Federation of India's (SFI) protest against the governor, with Arif Mohammed Khan accusing chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan of “conspiring” to hurt him physically.

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan addresses the media in New Delhi on Tuesday, (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor slammed the Left Democratic Front government in the state over the alleged assault on the car of Arif Mohammed Khan by activists of the SFI, saying the police under the Communist rule has been complicit in the ruling party's worst excesses.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Khan was on his way to the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to leave for Delhi on Monday evening. Eighteen SFI activists were later arrested in connection with that incident.

Top updates on row over SFI protest against Kerala governor:

Accusing Pinarayi Vijayan of hatching a conspiracy to hurt him after the SFI held black flag protests against him, Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday said police have been prevented from acting against these criminals adding that he is not scared of anyone. Khan said just because the state government is led by the communists, Kerala does not become a totalitarian or a dictatorial state and "law shall prevail" there. The governor said if anybody tries to overhaul the governor, it is a cognizable offence and has to be dealt with under section 124 of IPC. Khan said he has already sent messages to the chief secretary and the state DGP making it clear that mere hauling up was not enough. Recounting the dramatic protest against him on Monday, Khan said if it was not a high-end car, the windows would have shattered. He also justified stepping out of his vehicle when the black flag protest by SFI activists were going on. "... should I stay inside and wait till they shatter my car's window and injure me?" he asked. SFI leadership made it clear that they would continue their agitation against Khan and his alleged moves to saffronise the universities in the southern state. SFI state secretary PM Arsho accused the governor of initiating various steps to saffronise the state universities and said nominating people with the RSS and BJP background to the senates of Kerala and Calicut universities was the last instance in this regard. He said they were protesting against the saffronisation of the universities by the Chancellor. State ministers P Rajeev, AK Saseendran and VA Mohammed Riyas came out in support of SFI while hitting out at Khan. Riyas targeted the opposition Congress for coming down on the ruling party's youth outfit in this connection, saying they were preaching the politics of BJP inside and outside the assembly. Senior BJP leader and Union Minister V Muraleedharan trained his guns on the CPI (M)-led government in the state over the Governor's charges, saying the incident reflects the state of law and order in the southern state. Tagging a news report on the incident, Shashi Tharoor said, “Disgraceful behaviour by SFI goons in blocking @KeralaGovernor Shri Arif Mohd Khan Sahib's car yesterday and assaulting his vehicle. His fury is entirely understandable.” The LDF also known as Left Front (Kerala) is an alliance of left-wing political parties in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON