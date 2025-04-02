Menu Explore
Fresh ED charge sheet against Lalu, kin in ‘land for jobs’ case

ByNeeraj Chauhan 
Apr 02, 2025 07:50 AM IST

The latest charge sheet under prevention of money laundering act (PMLA) – third by ED so far in the case – has been filed against seven individuals.

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a fresh charge sheet in the land-for-jobs case involving Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family, people familiar with the matter said.

The latest charge sheet under prevention of money laundering act (PMLA) – third by ED so far in the case – has been filed against seven individuals.
The latest charge sheet under prevention of money laundering act (PMLA) – third by ED so far in the case – has been filed against seven individuals. (HT PHOTO)

The latest charge sheet under prevention of money laundering act (PMLA) – third by ED so far in the case – has been filed against seven individuals, including six candidates who transferred their land parcels to Lalu Prasad and his kin as bribes for providing them jobs in the railways, when the RJD chief held the portfolio of Union railways minister between 2004 and 2009.

The six land parcels mentioned in the latest charge sheet, filed before a Delhi court on March 28, are in different parts of Bihar, an official said on condition of anonymity.

Among those charged in the case include the RJD chief, his wife Rabri Devi, sons Tejashwi and Tej Pratap Yadav, and daughters Hema Yadav and Misa Bharti.

In two previous charge sheets filed in January and August 2024, ED had provided details of seven land parcels similarly obtained by Prasad and his family. Overall, the financial crimes probe agency has so far named 24 accused people while the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has named 78 individuals as accused in its parallel corruption probe.

Last month, the federal agency had questioned Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi and Tej Pratap Yadav in connection with the case in Patna.

RJD, however, has linked the action to upcoming Bihar assembly elections. After last month’s questioning, RJD spokesman Ejaz Ahmed said, “It is obvious that the BJP unleashes central agencies on its opponents whenever it has to face an election in a state. We saw it in Jharkhand and Delhi. Now it is being seen in Bihar.”

