e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Fresh effort to revive a turtle species considered ‘extinct in wild’

Fresh effort to revive a turtle species considered ‘extinct in wild’

The black softshell turtle is native to major rivers and their tributaries in India and neighbouring Bangladesh.

india Updated: Aug 14, 2020 18:46 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
The black softshell turtle hatchings being transferred from Nagshankar Temple to a specialized rearing facility.
The black softshell turtle hatchings being transferred from Nagshankar Temple to a specialized rearing facility. (HT)
         

A new home was found on Friday for 25 hatchlings of the endangered black softshell turtle, or, as they are biologically called Nissonia nigricans, a species listed as extinct in the wild by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), in a bid to boost their population in the wilderness.

The month-old hatchlings were shifted from the pond at Nagshankar temple in Assam’s Sonitpur district to a facility run by Turtle Survival Alliance (TSA) in Biswanath district, where they will be reared for nearly a year before their release into the wild.

“Earlier, there have been attempts at taking hatchlings straight from the pond and releasing them directly into the wild. But since they were very small, chances of their survival were rather slim,” said Shailendra Singh, TSA, chief, India.

“Friday’s relocation is the first time that individuals of the species have been transferred from the temple pond to a specialised turtle facility in Assam’s Biswanath district for their conservation,” he added.

The black softshell turtle is native to major rivers and their tributaries in India and neighbouring Bangladesh.

The majority of this species’ population, however, lives in sacred temple ponds.

The Nagshankar temple pond, which has around 250-300 such turtles, has one of the biggest captive population of the species.

Though the IUCN list mentions the species as extinct in the wild, in the past 10-15 years few black softshell turtles have been spotted in the Brahmaputra river basin in Assam.

Unfortunately, the turtles’ presence was not documented.

“We collected the turtle eggs in April and incubated them artificially in the Nagshankar temple premises. The hatchlings were born in July. We will raise them until they weigh around 1 kilogram (kg), which should take about one year. This will reduce the possibility of predation and increase their survival chances in the wild,” said Parimal Ray, project coordinator, TSA.

The organisation has been working with Nagshankar temple authorities and other temple management committees in Assam since 2013 by looking after the upkeep of the ponds and their turtle population.

Simultaneously, TSA has been working on a strategy to rebuild the turtle’s wild population in the Brahmaputra river basin.

“This is an encouraging initiative, as the numbers of the species seen in the wild are low and not meticulously documented. Rearing them in a facility until they are a bit bigger will increase their chances of survival in the wild,” said Mukut Chandra Das, divisional forest officer (DFO), Biswanath.

tags
top news
Entire nation pays tribute to sacrifices of Galwan Valley: President Kovind
Entire nation pays tribute to sacrifices of Galwan Valley: President Kovind
Backed by ISI, Haqqani Network is making a game-changing move in Afghanistan
Backed by ISI, Haqqani Network is making a game-changing move in Afghanistan
India urges China to complete stalled disengagement process along LAC
India urges China to complete stalled disengagement process along LAC
Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan govt wins trust vote in assembly
Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan govt wins trust vote in assembly
Amit Shah discharged after testing negative for Covid-19, to stay in home isolation
Amit Shah discharged after testing negative for Covid-19, to stay in home isolation
SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt for tweets against court, CJI
SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt for tweets against court, CJI
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
‘I heard she doesn’t meet requirements’: Trump on Kamala Harris as VP nominee
‘I heard she doesn’t meet requirements’: Trump on Kamala Harris as VP nominee
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputIndependence Day 2020Rajasthan Assembly sessionAmitabh BachchanRajasthan Assembly Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In