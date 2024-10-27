Fresh gunfights at two different locations in Manipur

Fresh gunfights, including bomb explosions, erupted at two different locations in Manipur on Saturday night, officials confirmed on Sunday. The two incidents occurred in Koutruk, Imphal West district, and Tronglaobi, Bishnupur district.(AFP)

The two incidents occurred in Koutruk, Imphal West district, and Tronglaobi, Bishnupur district.

Imphal West district police suspect that Kuki militants launched an attack around 7 PM at Koutruk Ching Leikai village, under the jurisdiction of Lamshang Police Station, using sophisticated firearms and bombs. State forces deployed in the area retaliated, resulting in a heavy exchange of gunfire.

A resident of Koutruk Ching Leikai, who wished to remain anonymous, reported that during the exchange of fire, a drone, suspected to have been launched from Bethel village and operated by Kuki militants, was seen.

“Villagers fear aerial attacks, as the village experienced a drone bombing in the first week of September. However, the drone was taken down after a few minutes,” the resident said.

The exchange of fire continued for four hours.

Police reported that CRPF personnel are fully prepared to shoot down unauthorized drones hovering in the area.

Meanwhile, Bishnupur district police stated that suspected Kuki militants launched an attack on Tronglaobi village, located around 6 km south of Moirang Police Station in Bishnupur district.

Police said the suspected Kuki militants opened fire from the Geljang and Molshang areas at around 9:15 PM. State forces, along with village volunteers, retaliated, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

Earlier, on September 6, Tronglaobi village had experienced a rocket attack by Kuki militants.

No casualties were reported in either incident.

Two PLA cadres arrested

Two cadres of the proscribed outfit People's Liberation Army were arrested in Manipur's Tengnoupal district, police said on Sunday.

They were held by a team of Assam Rifles from the vicinity of border pillar number 87 on Saturday and handed over to the police, an official statement said.

The two have been identified as N Priyo Singh (21) and S Devjit Singh (21) and handed over to Pallel Police Station, it added.