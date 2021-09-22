Fresh summons issued on former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh in corruption case

The Maharashtra government-appointed Chandiwal judicial commission on Wednesday issued a fresh summon on former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh and asked him to appear before the panel by October 6

Singh was yet to appear before the commission, formed to investigate allegations of corruption levelled by him against former state home minister Anil Deshmukh, despite multiples summons being issued over the past few months, the panel’s advocate was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier this month, the commission issued a bailable warrant against Singh in connection with an alleged corruption case of ₹100 crore.

Singh has claimed Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to collect ₹100 crore every month.

Last week, the Bombay high court dismissed a petition filed by the former Mumbai police commissioner for quashing of the two preliminary inquiries against him by the Maharashtra government.

On Wednesday, the Uddhav Thackarey government gave its go-ahead to the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for another inquiry against Singh.

The ACB is conducting a separate probe against Singh on a complaint of police inspector Anup Dange, who has alleged that Singh demanded ₹2 crore for reinstating him through a relative when he was under suspension last year.